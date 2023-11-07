GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.