GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 270,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,227. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

