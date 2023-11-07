GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. 310,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.