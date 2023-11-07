GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,767 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.89. 26,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,605. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

