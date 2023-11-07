GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock worth $16,956,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.42. 44,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

