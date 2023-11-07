GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. 100,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,909. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

