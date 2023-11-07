GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VGK traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 107,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,670. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

