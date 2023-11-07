GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 43,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $257.45. 76,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,305. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $217.70 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,160. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

