Guggenheim Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $220.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $253.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.29.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $198.47 on Friday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

