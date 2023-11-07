H2O Innovation (HEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H2O Innovation (TSE:HEO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect H2O Innovation to post earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

H2O Innovation (TSE:HEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). H2O Innovation had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of C$64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.18 million.

HEO stock opened at C$4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.24 million, a PE ratio of -418.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.38. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$4.23.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

