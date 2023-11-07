Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned 0.37% of Hanesbrands worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,304. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

