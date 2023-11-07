Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,640 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 1.21% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMOP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HMOP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

