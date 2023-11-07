Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 166 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.52.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.82. The stock had a trading volume of 384,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

