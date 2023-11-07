Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 195 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,580,000 after buying an additional 1,213,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

MCD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.03. The company had a trading volume of 327,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

