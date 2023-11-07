Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $414.10. The company had a trading volume of 99,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.35.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.