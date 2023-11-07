Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,890 shares of company stock valued at $31,681,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,854. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

