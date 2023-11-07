Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.85. 944,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,820. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.73. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $164.91 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.01 billion. The business's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

