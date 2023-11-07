Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.71. 1,129,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.57. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 668,063 shares of company stock worth $139,991,119. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.