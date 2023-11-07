Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.27. 264,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,626. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

