Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 384,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 0.3 %

PCAR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.10. 246,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,067. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.