Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $411.74. The stock had a trading volume of 175,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,785. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $419.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

