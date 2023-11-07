Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $251,000. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.5% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,968 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,920,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Melius started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.