Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

ATVI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. 7,323,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

