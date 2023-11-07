Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,347. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

