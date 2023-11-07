Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $145.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.20 and a 200-day moving average of $167.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

