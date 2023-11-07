Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,949 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. 2,587,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,712,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

