Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,297 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. 1,815,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,974,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.