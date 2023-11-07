Harvest Volatility Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 21,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in PayPal by 280.0% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 95,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 792,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 295,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.73. 3,059,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,197,784. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

