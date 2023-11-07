Harvest Volatility Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $907.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $826.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,872. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $821.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.