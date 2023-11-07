Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.96. The company had a trading volume of 384,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,954. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $319.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.21.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

