Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. 4,174,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,050. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,523.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

