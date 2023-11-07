Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $642.84. The stock had a trading volume of 109,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,908. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $635.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

