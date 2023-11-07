Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,408 shares of company stock worth $20,177,502. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $957.09. The company had a trading volume of 52,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $925.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $930.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

