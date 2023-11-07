Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 12,364 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. 28,091,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,731,906. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $689.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

