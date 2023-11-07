Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 19,817 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.9% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,704,000. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 256,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 65.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,751,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,863,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

