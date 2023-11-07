Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. 970,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,977. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,587,579 shares in the company, valued at $158,757,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,912 shares of company stock worth $18,596,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.