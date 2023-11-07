Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 0.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.17. 214,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,649. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.59 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

