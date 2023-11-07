Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.31. 410,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

