Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 6,376 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 962,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,360. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

