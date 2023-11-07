Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 7,018 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 0.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

