Head to Head Analysis: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tilray and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 4 1 0 2.20 Jushi 0 6 1 0 2.14

Valuation and Earnings

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 54.83%. Jushi has a consensus price target of $2.35, suggesting a potential upside of 382.55%. Given Jushi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than Tilray.

This table compares Tilray and Jushi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $627.12 million 2.12 -$1.45 billion ($2.26) -0.81 Jushi $284.28 million 0.34 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

Jushi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -216.38% -4.02% -3.17% Jushi -77.33% -308.61% -39.91%

Summary

Tilray beats Jushi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

