Head to Head Analysis: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
8.9% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tilray and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tilray
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2.20
|Jushi
|0
|6
|1
|0
|2.14
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Tilray and Jushi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tilray
|$627.12 million
|2.12
|-$1.45 billion
|($2.26)
|-0.81
|Jushi
|$284.28 million
|0.34
|-$202.32 million
|N/A
|N/A
Jushi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.
Profitability
This table compares Tilray and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tilray
|-216.38%
|-4.02%
|-3.17%
|Jushi
|-77.33%
|-308.61%
|-39.91%
Summary
Tilray beats Jushi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
About Jushi
Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.
