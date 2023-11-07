Head to Head Comparison: First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) and Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF)

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) and Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First American Financial and Sagen MI Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial 3.78% 9.82% 3.04% Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First American Financial and Sagen MI Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial $6.25 billion 0.90 $263.00 million $2.27 24.00 Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sagen MI Canada.

85.5% of First American Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of First American Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First American Financial and Sagen MI Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sagen MI Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

First American Financial presently has a consensus price target of $68.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.25%. Given First American Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First American Financial is more favorable than Sagen MI Canada.

Summary

First American Financial beats Sagen MI Canada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, mortgage subservicing, and related products and services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant data and records. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in 49 states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and internationally. The Specialty Insurance segment provides home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and various appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period. This segment operates in 35 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Sagen MI Canada

Sagen MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc. and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc. in February 2021. Sagen MI Canada Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

