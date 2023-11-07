HF Foods Group (HFFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.31 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. HF Foods Group has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Insider Activity at HF Foods Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group

In other HF Foods Group news, CEO Xiao Mou Zhang bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,031.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 54,952 shares of company stock worth $254,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 257,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About HF Foods Group

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.