Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,368. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $51.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

