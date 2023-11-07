Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.77. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 2,983,281 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 11.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $327,098.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $327,098.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $46,350.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,413 shares of company stock valued at $785,827. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.