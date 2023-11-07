Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.69.

NYSE HD opened at $294.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.60. The company has a market capitalization of $294.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 47,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

