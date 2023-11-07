Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.37. 225,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

