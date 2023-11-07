Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 429.13% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

