Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.