Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after buying an additional 126,049,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

